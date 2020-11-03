Ryan Giggs won’t be involved in Wales’ upcoming games

Giggs has denied the allegations.

Ryan Giggs has denied ‘all allegations of assault’ after The Sun reported on Tuesday that he had been arrested following a disturbance at his home. The Wales manager will not be involved in the nation’s upcoming matches.

“Mr Giggs denies all allegations of assault made against him,” representatives of Giggs said in a statement.

“He is cooperating with the police and will continue to assist them with their ongoing investigations.”

The Sun reported that police were called to the former Giggs’ home on Sunday night after receiving reports of a disturbance.

The Football Association of Wales have since issued a statement saying it was “aware of an alleged incident involving the National Team Manager, Ryan Giggs.

“The FAW will be making no further comment at this current time.”

The Welsh FA have cancelled a press conference scheduled for Tuesday. Giggs was due to announce his squad for this month’s matches against the Republic of Ireland, Finland and the USA.

Giggs has been Wales manager since January 2018.

In his playing career with Manchester United, the 46-year-old won 13 Premier League titles, two Champions Leagues and four FA Cups. He was capped 64 times for Wales.

***

Later on Tuesday, the Welsh FA have since released a statement saying that Giggs will ‘not be involved’ in their games in November.

The statement reads:

“The Football Association of Wales and Ryan Giggs have mutually agreed that he will not be involved in the upcoming international camp. “Our agreed immediate priority is preparing the team for the upcoming international matches. “Robert Page, with Ryan’s support, will take charge for the next three matches against the USA, Republic of Ireland and Finland supported by Albert Stuivenberg. ‘The Cymru squad for these upcoming matches will be announced on Thursday 5th November. “The FAW will not be making any further comment at this current time.”

Read More About: ryan giggs