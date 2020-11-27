Roy Keane praised for visit to Cork city foodbank

Keane has been praised for his kindness.

Roy Keane paid a visit to a Cork Penny Dinners this week.

The former Manchester United captain was back home in his native Cork and stopped into the Cork Penny Dinners charitable organisation, one of the oldest charities in the city.

The organisation serves up to 200 fresh meals a week, helping those in the city in need of a hot meal.

Roy Keane dropped in to Cork Penny Dinners yesterday to surprise the volunteers. pic.twitter.com/xdnlAYmkJr — 96fm Opinion Line (@OpinionLine96) November 27, 2020

Roy Keane visits Cork city charity.

“He had time for everyone,” Catriona Twomey, a volunteer with the organisation, told Cork radio station 96fm.

“One of our volunteers didn’t believe it because Roy was wearing the mask.

“It only came off for the photograph. It was only then the volunteer believed it. He thought we were pranking him!

“He’s very good to us, Roy. He always pops in.”

Why not try these Premier League brainteasers? Just click below.

Name the last player to be named the PFA Player of the Year despite his team finishing in the bottom half of the Premier League table.

Name the last player to be named in the Premier League PFA Team of the Season despite his team finishing bottom of the table.

Name the only player in the Premier League era to be sent off before they turned 18 years of age.

Or if you want to try some of our other quizzes, just click below.

Name Every Irish Rugby Captain Between 2000-2020

World Rugby Young Players Of The Year

Ireland Starting XV Which Beat France In 2000 Six Nations

Ireland’s Win Over England On St Patrick’s Day 2018

Quiz: Can You Name Ireland’s Starting XI From The Playoff Victory Over Iran in 2001?

You Have Five Minutes To Solve This Premier League Brainteaser

Quiz: Name The Liverpool Players With The Most Premier League Goals This Decade

Quiz: Name The Man United Team That Beat Barcelona In the 2008 Champions League Semi-Final

Quiz: Name The Top 10 Scorers In The History Of Championship Football

Quiz: Name The Top 10 All-Star Award Winners In GAA History

Quiz: Name Every Young Hurler Of The Year From The Last Decade

___

Read More About: roy keane