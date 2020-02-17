Home Football Roy Keane Slams Arsenal Celebrations Following Newcastle Win

The PA Team February 17, 2020

Roy Keane is back on Sky Sports Monday Night Football for their coverage of Manchester United versus Chelsea in the Premier League. 

Over the years, we’ve been accustomed to Keane’s cut-throat style of punditry as the former Manchester United captain is known for being a straight talker and never holding back.

It didn’t take long for him to get going this evening in-studio alongside Dave Jones and Jamie Carragher.

The panel were discussing the weekend’s Premier League action when the topic of conversation turned to Arsenal’s win over Newcastle United on Sunday. The Gunners ran out 4-0 winners at the Emirates thanks to goals from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Nicola Pepe, Mesut Ozil and Alexandre Lacazette.

Despite the win keeping them tenth in the table, only drawing level on points with Manchester United, the Arsenal players celebrated the strong win at home with much delight.

When asked about Arsenal’s celebrations during the Sky Sports live broadcast this evening, Keane did what Keane does as he laid into Mikel Arteta’s side.

“What? Of Arsenal towards the end? No, way over the top. When I was watching it, I thought they were ten points clear in the league the way they were celebrating towards the end.

“No, no. Forget Arsenal, way over the top celebrations beating Newcastle 4-0. Ridiculous.”

