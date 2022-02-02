Cristiano Ronaldo named 12th Player after missing out on FIFA TOTY spot

Before turning our attention solely on 2022, football fans were given the chance to reflect on the golden moments of 2021 with the selection of the EA SPORTS™ FIFA 22 Team Of the Year.

Nominations were announced and voting opened in early January with millions of fans all across the world having their say.

The shortlist was comprised of 80 of the brightest stars from across the top leagues in 2021 with fans whittling down their selections to their ultimate XI.

The final result came as a surprise to many with names such as Mo Salah, Cristiano Ronaldo and Trent Alexander-Arnold missing from the side.

However, there can be no dispute over the final XI picked for the FIFA 22 Team of the Year.

🏆 Football's best, decided by you.

This is your #TOTY. pic.twitter.com/eyK03VbFgh — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) January 20, 2022

In goals is Gianluigi Donnarumma of PSG. His club teammates Achraf Hakim and Marquinhos are named in defence alongside Manchester City duo Joao Cancelo and Ruben Dias.

It’s an all-Premier League midfield with Chelsea’s N’Golo Kante and Jorginho while after scoring 14 goals and providing nine assists in 44 games for City in all competitions last year, Kevin De Bruyne is named in the team for the fifth year in a row.

Rounding off the side is the formidable PSG duo of Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe alongside Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski who scored more league goals than any other player across Europe’s top five leagues in 2021.

Of course, no FIFA TOTY announcement would be complete without the naming of the 12th Player and having just missed out on the Ultimate XI, Cristiano Ronaldo took the spot.

Meanwhile, EA SPORTS also released their TOTY Honourable Mentions last week which included Liverpool’s Mo Salah alongside the likes of Erling Haaland, Edouard Mendy, Phil Foden and Bruno Fernandes.

Team Of The Year player items went live in the FIFA Ultimate Team™ game mode over the period of a week and are now all available as well as the 15 Honourable Mentions cards.

There was plenty more excitement for FUT players last month as the Headliners teams were announced, celebrating ​​the game’s most in-form players. These special dynamic items that are permanently upgraded and have the potential for further upgrades based upon individual and team performances in the remainder of the 2021/22 season.

Leading Team 1 were the likes of Mbappe alongside Virgil Van Dijk and Reece James while Salah, Cancelo and Joshua Kimmich were the stars of Team 2.

There's more headlines to be written yet… ✍️⚽️📰#Headliners Team 2 is here❗️Special Player Items that are upgraded with the potential for even more based on individual & team performances 📊 Find out more 👉 https://t.co/N4XYDcHZpZ pic.twitter.com/mBykNmO2U4 — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) January 7, 2022

It was a busy month for Phil Foden who, as well as being named in the Honourable Menions, was picked for the first EA SPORTS Team of the Week for 2022.

Meanwhile, with 28 goals in the Championship so far this season, it was no surprise to see Fulham’s Aleksandar Mitrovic also honoured with a TOTW place in January.

