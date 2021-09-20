Romeo Beckham makes debut for Inter Miami’s reserve team

Romeo Beckham made his debut for Inter Miami’s reserve team, while Harvey Neville was also in Fort Lauderdale’s side.

David Beckham’s son Romeo made his professional debut for Inter Miami’s reserve team on Sunday night as Fort Lauderdale drew 2-2 with South Georgia Tormenta.

The 19-year-old played 79 minutes on the right-wing, just like his father did during his career for the likes of Manchester United, Real Madrid and England, and provided several chances for his team to score.

Wearing the number 11 shirt, he featured alongside ex-Manchester United trainee Harvey Neville, the son of Phil Neville who manages Miami’s first team.

Miami owner Beckham appointed his former Manchester United and England team-mate Neville as head coach in January following a spell as England Women boss.

Miami are currently ninth in the Eastern Conference of the MLS, after a 4-0 defeat to New York Red Bulls on Saturday.

