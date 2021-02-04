“He just went bang – one punch. Gone.”

Former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Jamie O’Hara has detailed the time his ex-teammates Edgar Davids and Robbie Keane got into a training ground scuffle.

The trio played for Spurs in the mid-2000s under Martin Jol, who had previously revealed that Keane and Davids were involved in a tussle but did not give too many details surrounding the incident.

Keane and Davids dispute.

O’Hara was at training the day the pair got into it and speaking on TalkSport, the former midfielder went into more detail, revealing that Keane actually ‘sparked’ Davids during the scuffle.

“I tell you who had a bit about him – Robbie Keane,” said O’Hara.

“I remember a story with him and Edgar Davids.

“We were at training and Davids came in from Inter Milan and he thought he was the bee’s knees.

“He thought he was the guy and the main man and everything, but everyone realised Robbie Keane was the main guy at Tottenham at that time.

“I remember him giving it to Keano in training and they were having a barney, and I think he tried to step to Robbie Keane and say something – and Keano just sparked him, bosh!

“He just went bang – one punch. Gone.

“Then Davids has just picked himself up and walked off – and that was it.

Aftermath.

O’Hara continued by outlining that despite the argument, Davids appeared to hold no ill will towards Keane.

But the incident acted as a stark reminder not to get on the wrong side of the former Republic of Ireland captain.

“He came in the next day like, ‘morning, Robbie…’

“Everyone knew – you don’t mess with Keano. He had that thing about him that if he switched he would put you straight out.”

O’Hara would go on to play for Portsmouth and Wolves after his departure from Tottenham while Davids would move to Ajax before joining Crystal Palace and Barnet.

