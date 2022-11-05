Robbie Fowler on why “local lad” Trent Alexander-Arnold feels extra pressure at Liverpool

Robbie Fowler on Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Robbie Fowler has compared his own experience of being a Liverpudlian in a Liverpool team with that of Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Since the departure of Steven Gerrard in 2015, Alexander-Arnold has been the most high-profile Scouser to pull on the famous red shirt, with the 24-year-old growing up just a stone’s throw from Liverpool’s old Melwood training ground.

Robbie Fowler speaks from experience.

Fowler knows all too well the added pressure that comes with being a local player in a squad full of stars from further afield, but the legendary Liverpool striker feels that this can be used as a positive.

Speaking in Dublin earlier this week at an event in celebration of Carlsberg’s 30th year in partnership with Liverpool, Fowler backed Alexander-Arnold to come good again after a difficult start to the season.

“Trent is a world-class player.”

“It’s a natural instinct for any local lad,” Fowler said. “If you swing it around the other way and you’re a fan on the Kop and you see a local lad, you’ll see a bit of themselves in you.

“That is why local players, someone like myself, had such a good rapport with Liverpool fans because they knew who I was and what I was about. It’s exactly the same with Trent.

“I know he’s having a tough time in terms of people having a go at him, but he is still a world-class player. Trent is not the reason Liverpool are having some adverse results. There are probably elements of his game that he could with a little bit of help but you can say that about any player.

Fowler also called on Liverpool fans to get behind the full-back, as he faces an anxious wait to see if he makes into England’s World Cup squad.

“It’s great when everyone wants to sit on the glory train when everything is going well but let’s get behind him a little bit more. As a local, he’ll feel the pressure a little bit more and that everyone is against him. I have no doubt the fans will be willing him to be the very best he can be.”

World Cup squad.

Alexander-Arnold isn’t the only Liverpool player to have faced criticism this season, with the club currently sitting ninth in the Premier League table with 12 games played.

England manager Gareth Southgate is due to announce his World Cup squad next week and with doubts over the fitness of Reece James and Kyle Walker, there is still time for Alexander-Arnold to impress.

Liverpool face a trip to Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, before a Carabao Cup meeting with Derby County and a home game against Southampton in the Premier League next weekend.

Read More About: Liverpool, robbie fowler, trent alexander-arnold