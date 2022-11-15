Watch: Robbie Fowler and John Aldridge surprise Irish Liverpool fans at 5-a-side

Robbie Fowler and John Aldridge surprise Liverpool fans.

Earlier this month, Liverpool FC Legends Robbie Fowler and John Aldridge were in town to celebrate the 30th year of Carlsberg’s partnership with the club.

In between events in Dublin and Belfast, Aldridge and Fowler took to the dugouts to surprise a group of unsuspecting Liverpool FC fans at a five-a-side match, who thought they were playing for a trip to Anfield but ended up getting much more than they bargained for.

Robbie Fowler and John Aldridge make unexpected entrance.

With passionate Liverpool FC fans from across the island recruited to take part, the players were under the illusion the winning team would win much-coveted tickets to a home Premier League match in Anfield.

Michelle O’Neill, one of Ireland’s top referees, was on the whistle and had both sides all set to kick off proceedings, before Kop favourites Fowler and Aldridge dropped by unannounced to take charge of the teams.

The match.

Buoyed by the presence of their gifted gaffer, Robbie’s team raced into the lead in the first half, notching four unanswered goals in an impressive display.

Not to be outdone, John rallied his troops at half-time, scoring the next two goals to claw the game back to finish 4-2.

All was not lost for Aldridge’s men, as the gaffers saved probably their best gift for last – impressed by the displays of both sets of supporters, a day out at Anfield was gifted to both teams for a Liverpool FC home match this season, making it a day to remember for all.

Get a sneak peek of what happened when Carlsberg teamed up with Aldo and Fowler to surprise a group of unsuspecting fans at their five-a-side match ⚽️ Keep your eyes peeled for the full video coming soon! pic.twitter.com/ex1viQ8rWr — Carlsberg Ireland (@CarlsbergIE) November 8, 2022

Legendary pairing.

Two of Liverpool’s most prolific strikers in their time, Republic of Ireland fans need no introduction to John Aldridge who notched 63 goals in 104 appearances for Liverpool after making his debut in 1987.

An integral part of Liverpool’s 1987-88 Championship winning side, Aldo’s time with the Reds coincided with a historic period of success under legendary boss Kenny Dalglish.

Fowler, meanwhile, is widely regarded as one of the most natural goalscorers to don the famous red shirt.

After making his debut in 1993, Fowler went on to score an incredible 183 goals in 369 matches. In both the 1994-95 and 1995-96 seasons Fowler scored over 30 goals, notching consecutive PFA Young Player of the Year Awards.

Carlsberg video.

Nicknamed “God” by the Liverpool faithful, Fowler’s honours with the team include the FA Cup, the League Cup and the UEFA Cup.

The video of the special surprise moment can be viewed in full via this link.

To find more about Carlsberg’s historic partnership with Liverpool, visit Carlsberg’s website or social media channels.

Enjoy Carlsberg Responsibly. Visit www.drinkaware.ie

