Rob Holding praised for ‘taking stand’ by flagging alleged racist abuse at Leeds

Kick It Out has praised Arsenal’s Rob Holding for reporting the alleged racist abuse of team-mates during his side’s Premier League win at Leeds as the Football Association launched an investigation.

Arsenal substitute Holding reported the incident which took place in the first half of Saturday’s Premier League match.

Arsenal’s 4-1 win was marred when referee Andre Marriner halted play in the first half to consult with the fourth official after substitute Holding had flagged the incident.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta confirmed after the match that some unnamed players on the visitors’ bench had been targeted by a fan. The PA news agency understands the FA’s inquiry is being supported by the Premier League.

Campaign group Kick It Out said: “We are concerned by reports of racism directed at Arsenal players at Elland Road last night.

“We send our solidarity and support to those impacted by it, but we also commend Rob Holding for so swiftly reporting it to officials.

Always stand up for what's right ❤️ Racism has no place in our society, and we're incredibly proud of @RobHolding95 for standing up for his teammates last night.

“His actions are a great example of taking a stand and being an ally to his team-mates.

“We await the outcome of the investigation by Leeds and the relevant authorities, and will support, however we can, efforts to hold those potentially responsible to account.”

Leeds condemned the abuse and said in a statement that one arrest had been made in relation to the incident.

The West Yorkshire club said: “Leeds can confirm that an investigation into claims of racism during the first half of our game with Arsenal today is under way, and that one arrest has been made in connection to the allegation.

𝗙𝘂𝗹𝗹 𝗧𝗶𝗺𝗲: #LUFC fall to a 4-1 defeat against Arsenal at Elland Road pic.twitter.com/uBJQ5ax6lv — Leeds United (@LUFC) December 18, 2021

“Racism will not be tolerated at Leeds and any supporter found to be using racist language will be subject to a lifetime ban for all Leeds games.”

The Premier League, which announced new enhanced anti-discrimination protocols at the start of the season, including permanent bans for anybody found guilty of discriminatory abuse, is understood to be supporting the investigation.

