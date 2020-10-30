Real life performances celebrated as FIFA 21 launches

EA SPORTS launched the highly anticipated FIFA 21 earlier this month with even more features for fans of the game to indulge in.

Players of the FIFA Ultimate Team (FUT) mode can take full advantage of the newest version of the game with benefits such as personalised stadiums and access to the FUT 100, a list of the biggest icons to ever play the game.

Eleven new Icons were added to the list ahead of the launch of FIFA 21 with the likes of Fernando Torres, Phillip Lahm and Bastian Schweinsteiger earning their spot among the legends.

Former Ireland and Manchester United great Roy Keane retained his spot in the FUT 100 icons list.

At home, the launch of the game was celebrated with the return of the popular SSE Airtricity League FIFA 21 Club Packs, featuring the individual club crest of all 10 Premier Division teams.

They allow League of Ireland fans to feature their own team and heroes on the front cover of their FIFA 21 box. It is the 13th year that the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division has featured in the FIFA game.

Therefore, it was fitting that an Irish man from the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division featured in the first FIFA 21 Team of the Week. Bohemians star Danny Grant was named among the reserves on the team following his outstanding performance against Shelbourne earlier this month. The 21-year-old netted all three goals in their 3-1 win at Tolka Park.

The Team of the Week is chosen based on real-life performances and is made available in packs for FIFA Ultimate Team players for a limited time each week.

In total, four Team of the Weeks were announced throughout October, taking into account performances throughout the domestic, European, and international competitions which dominated the football scene this month.

The Team of the Week feature is also one avenue in which Ones to Watch (OTW) are upgraded.

OTW are special dynamic items in FUT that celebrate the biggest moves during the summer transfer window and upgrade throughout the season based on real-world performances in forms such as Team of the Week, Man of the Match, European Team of the Tournament, or Hero items.

The Team of the Week will be announced every Wednesday at 6pm and will be removed from packs at 5.59pm the following week in time for the latest FIFA 21 TOTW.

Earlier this week, EA SPORTS announced that on December 4th, the next generation version of FIFA 21 will be available worldwide.

EA SPORTS is offering an exceptional value to players who want to play FIFA 21 now and continue enjoying their experience on the new consoles. With Dual Entitlement, players who buy, or who have already bought, FIFA 21 for Xbox One and/or PlayStation 4 from now to the launch of FIFA 22 will receive the Xbox Series X|S and/or PlayStation 5 version of the game they¹ve purchased for free when the new games are released in December.

Players can carry over their progress and content in Ultimate Team and VOLTA FOOTBALL in FIFA 21.

To learn more about Dual Entitlement in FIFA 21, click here.

To read our review of FIFA 21, click here.

