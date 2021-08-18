Raul Jimenez: The doctors told me it was a miracle that I survived skull fracture

“The bone had broken and there was a little bit of bleeding inside my brain.”

Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Raul Jimenez said doctors told him it was a “miracle” he survived the skull fracture he sustained during a Premier League game against Arsenal last November.

Jimenez played his first competitive match in last weekend’s 1-0 Premier League defeat at Leicester City since a clash of heads with defender David Luiz saw him rushed to hospital for emergency surgery.

Jimenez now wears a protective headguard in training and matches.

Raul Jimenez: The doctors said it was a miracle that I survived.

“Since the first moment, the surgeons and doctors told me what happened and the risks,” Jimenez told British media on Tuesday.

“Sometimes it’s not what you want to hear but it’s their job. They told me it was a miracle to be here.

“The bone had broken and there was a little bit of bleeding inside my brain. That’s why the surgery had to be quick and it was a really good job from the doctors.

Jiménez has no memory of the collision that occurred 15 minutes into the match at the Emirates Stadium.

Raul Jimenez: I have no memory of the collision.

“I remember we arrived at the stadium, I left my things in the dressing room, went out with my teammates to see the pitch and then we returned to the dressing room – and then it’s like lights out,” the Mexico striker said.

“I remember nothing else. I can remember when I first woke up in the hospital and I can remember some other things from the hospital but nothing really clear.”

The 30-year-old said he was always confident of returning to action.

“I always thought that after my recovery I would be back to do what I love to do. I never thought about finishing my career,” he said.

Wolverhampton host Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

Esperé casi 9 meses por este momento, para volver a competir y hoy estoy de vuelta. Un resultado que nos deja un mal sabor de boca I waited almost 9 months for this moment, waited to compete again and I'm back. Not the result we wanted but this is gonna help us to grow as a team pic.twitter.com/DHAGmaHR2g — Raúl Jiménez (@Raul_Jimenez9) August 14, 2021

(Reuters).

