Ralf Rangnick appoints another exciting coach at Man United

Ralf Rangnick has made another addition to his backroom staff at Manchester United with the recruitment of Scotsman Ewan Sharp as assistant coach and analyst.

Sharp was working alongside Rangnick at Lokomotiv Moscow before the German left to take up the role as interim manager at Old Trafford.

Sharp joins Chris Armas, who was appointed assistant coach earlier this month, and the pair have previously worked together at New York Red Bulls and Toronto FC.

Ralf Rangnick appoints new coach

Ralf has made a new addition to United's backroom team 👨‍🏫#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) December 22, 2021

Sharp came into the professional game through the US college system, spending two years as director of performance analysis at Northwestern University.

Sports psychologist Sascha Lense has also been recruited as United prepare to return to action following the postponement of their matches against Brentford and Brighton as a result of a coronavirus outbreak.

First-team training resumed at Carrington on Tuesday with a staggered return for the players ahead of their clash with Newcastle on December 27.

Changes at Man United

Rangnick did not take long to start laying down his blueprint for how he wants Man United to operate going forward.

While it’s impossible to know whether or not he had a say in the decisions, Michael Carrick and Kieran McKenna were gone shortly after the new manager took over.

As well as that, you could see minutes into his first game in charge that he was looking to implement a completely new playing style on the United team.

He demands his players press high up the pitch, while another major difference is the use of two strikers up front.

However, one thing has remained consistent throughout Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s reign and the early days of the Rangnick era, and that is Scott McTominay and Fred playing in front of the back four.

Perhaps a new signing in January is the only way this duo will be disrupted…

