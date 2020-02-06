Premier League Vote To Change When Transfer Window Closes

The Premier League has voted to change when the summer transfer window closes.

For the last two seasons, the transfer window closed before the new season kicked off. However, the Premier League will revert to the previous date and bring it in line with the rest of Europe’s major leagues.

The transfer window will now close on September 1, at 5 pm. The change will take effect for the 2020/21 season. The new Premier League season will begin on August 8.

Premier League clubs vote for transfer window change

According to reports, the majority of top-flight English clubs wanted to change when the transfer window closed and to revert back to the previous date.

This season, the window closed on August 8, the day before the new league season got underway.

However, Europe’s other major leagues – such as Spain, Italy, France, Germany and the Netherlands – continued to trade until September 2.

Originally, English clubs seemingly opted for a shorter window as a way to alleviate disruption for managers after the season had begun.

However, they have now decided to bring themselves back in line with Europe.

The 2020 closing date will therefore be 17:00 BST on 1 September

Some Premier League clubs reportedly felt that, by closing the window early, they were left open and vulnerable to having their players picked off by European clubs.

Premier League statement

The Premier League have released a statement on the transfer window change, which reads:

“At a Shareholders’ Meeting today, Premier League clubs voted to adopt a change to the Summer Transfer Window closing date for season 2020/21.

“This will move the closing date back to the traditional point at the end of August/early September.

2020/21 season will start on Saturday 8 August 2020!

“The 2020 closing date will, therefore, be 17:00 BST on 1 September (31 August 2020 being a UK Bank Holiday).

“Clubs agreed after discussing the topic at length at previous Shareholders’ Meetings.”