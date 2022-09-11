The Premier League fixtures that are in danger of postponement next weekend

Premier League postponement.

Premier League players and managers were given some unexpected time off this weekend, after the postponement of matches due to the death of Queen Elizabeth.

With the majority of other sports playing on, it’s fair to say that the Premier League’s decision wasn’t met with universal agreement, as the season is already condensed due to the upcoming winter World Cup in Qatar.

Premier League fixtures in danger of postponement.

The Queen’s funeral has now been confirmed for Monday September 19th, leaving London’s Metropolitan Police with a massive security operation on their hands as crowds flock to the capital.

Across next weekend, there are three matches scheduled to take place in London, with Tottenham Hotspur due to host Leicester City on Saturday at 5.30pm, before Brentford v Arsenal (2pm) and Chelsea v Liverpool (4.30pm) take place on Sunday.

While the Premier League hopes at least play some of the next round of matches, it’s thought that those London fixtures are in danger of postponement.

As a mark of respect to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, this weekend’s Premier League match round will be postponed. — Premier League (@premierleague) September 9, 2022

Football shutdown.

Football wasn’t obliged to shut down this weekend, with many feeling that an opportunity has been missed for supporters to pay respects to the Queen, in a manner that was seen at cricket and rugby fixtures on Saturday.

“Whether matches go ahead is a matter for the football authorities,” the Met Police have said. ‘If fixtures do take place, the Met will work with the relevant partners and ensure that appropriate policing plans are in place.”

Manchester United have already confirmed that they will be going ahead with the trip to Moldova for their Europa League meeting with Sheriff on Thursday.

It’s also expected that midweek fixtures in the Champions League will take place, with Chelsea due to host RB Salzburg, while Liverpool welcome Ajax and Manchester City host Borussia Dortmund.

