Premier League club explains reasoning behind not suspending player arrested for rape

by The PA Team

A Premier League club has explained the reasoning behind its decision not to suspend a player who was recently arrested on suspicion of rape.

It was confirmed last week that a 29-year-old man had been arrested in Barnet, after an allegation of rape from a woman in her 20s.

It was also reported that the club for whom the footballer plays has known of the rape since last autumn, and that he continued to play for the club throughout the remainder of the 2021/22 Premier League season.

The club in question has now given a statement, through The Athletic, which reads as follows:

“We are aware of the allegations which are currently the subject of a police investigation.

“We have confirmed that the player denies the allegations and is on police bail pending the outcome of their enquiries. There have been no charges laid and the player can fulfil his professional commitments including permitted travel.

“We take our commitments and responsibilities seriously and have followed our safeguarding policies and procedures.

“We will keep this matter under close consideration and will review further if circumstances change.”

A police statement, released last Tuesday, said the following:

“On 4 July, an allegation of rape of a woman in her 20s was reported to police,” said a Scotland Yard statement, released on Tuesday.

“It was reported the alleged rape happened in June 2022. On 4 July, a 29-year-old man was arrested at an address in Barnet on suspicion of rape and taken into custody.

“While in custody, he was further arrested on suspicion of two incidents of rape that were alleged to have been committed in April and June of 2021 against a different woman in her 20s.

“He has subsequently been released on bail to a date in August. Enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing.”

