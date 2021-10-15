This weekend’s exciting 22/1 Premier League accumulator

Premier League football is back.

After what was an excellent international break from an Irish perspective, Premier League football has finally returned, and there are plenty of games to get excited about.

We have taken a look at a bold accumulator that might be worth a small wager if you’re feeling that way inclined this weekend.

Remember to always gamble responsibly

Leicester vs Manchester United – both teams to score

United are without Harry Maguire and Raphael Varane, and it could take Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly a while to get used to being back out on the pitch together.

Meanwhile, Leicester both scored and shipped two in their last league game, so we’re expecting goals here.

Manchester City vs Burnley – Man City -1

City are playing Burnley, who will be without Ben Mee. While this is a great opportunity for Ireland’s Nathan Collins, City should be able to pick the weakened Burnley defence apart with ease.

Norwich vs Brighton – both teams to score

Two attacking sides who have had differing results in front of goal so far this season. Brighton play open, expansive football no matter the opposition, and Norwich simply have no choice but to go for it.

Southampton vs Leeds – draw

Both sides will be afraid that a loss leaves them dragged seriously into a relegation battle, and while Leeds will do their all to win the match, a draw does seem like the most likely outcome, given how much is on the line.

Watford vs Liverpool – both teams to score

Liverpool will probably feel a bit uncomfortable going to the ground where they were completely outplayed and battered back in February of 2020. Add that to the fact that they’re without their Brazilian stars, and it could be a bad day at the office for Jurgen Klopp’s men.

This accumulator comes in at 22/1 on William Hill, so it might be worth sticking a euro or two on it, though we wouldn’t recommend putting any more on such a bold prediction!

