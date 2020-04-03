Poll: How Should The FAI Resolve The McCarthy/Kenny Succession Issue?

Back in November 2018, the FAI opted for appeasement.

The previous regime in the association appointed Mick McCarthy as Republic of Ireland manager. However, a large section of Irish football supporters were underwhelmed.

They wanted change after the dour final year of Martin O’Neill’s reign and Stephen Kenny was, arguably, the popular choice for the role.

In an attempt to keep everyone happy, the FAI appointed McCarthy as manager until the end of the Euro 2020 campaign.

Kenny would initially take charge of the Under-21 team before ascending to the top job.

The former Dundalk coach made it clear in his first FAI press conference that, on August 1 2020, he would be the senior manager.

I spoke to @LarryFenelon for this last week about how the McCarthy/Kenny handover situation is now likely to be resolved with the Euros being pushed back until next year.#COYBIGhttps://t.co/FWYHiFQyz2 — Robert Redmond (@RobRedmond10) April 1, 2020

However, fast forward to April 2020, with the Euros postponed, the playoff postponed, football itself postponed and the world in the grip of a pandemic, the FAI’s peculiar plan has hit several speed bumps.

The question is, what should the FAI do now? Should they allow McCarthy to see out the Euros campaign, as he was expected to do?

Or, should they promote Kenny on August 1, as per the terms of his contract?

We spoke to Larry Fenelon, an Irish sports lawyer, about what is now likely to happen now.

Fenelon stated that the three parties – the FAI, Kenny and McCarthy – will enter discussions and the most likely outcome will be that the handover will be delayed.

McCarthy will continue until the Euros campaign ends before Kenny takes charge. It won’t be ideal, particularly for Kenny, but it is possibly the most practical, and likely, scenario available to the parties.

However, what would you like to see happen now? Should the FAI move Mick aside and go for Stephen in August? Or should McCarthy remain until the Euros campaign ends?

Have your say in our poll below.