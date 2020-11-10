Strong words from the former Man United defender.

Phil Neville has said that the omission of Paul Pogba from the Manchester United starting team is ‘absolutely disgraceful’.

Pogba did not start the Red Devils’ 3-1 win over Everton last Saturday and has yet to nail down a guaranteed place in Ole Gunnar Solskajer’s side this season.

The French midfielder has only played the full 90 minutes twice in the Premier League this season – in the 6-1 loss to Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford, and the 1-0 defeat to Arsenal when Pogba gave away the decisive penalty.

“I still think it’s absolutely disgraceful that Pogba can’t get in that team,” Neville told Premier League Productions.

“For United to win a league, for United to be successful, for United to play the style of football that Ole wants them to play then Pogba has to play.

“You can play one of them [Nemanja] Matic, Fred or [Scott] McTominay and then you play Pogba with [Bruno] Fernandes.”

The former Man United defender admitted that there are ‘inconsistencies’ to Pogba’s game, but he is ‘one of the best midfielders around’.

“I’d rather go out there and score goals, go out there and go for the win playing the Manchester United way with Pogba in the team,” Neville said.

“That’s why I’m thinking: Why is Paul Pogba not in that team?”

Meanwhile, France manager Didier Deschamps has said that Paul Pogba ‘cannot be happy’ with his situation at Man United.

Deschamps reckons that the midfielder is unhappy with both his lack of playing time and the position which Solskjaer is using him this season.

