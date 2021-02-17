Share and Enjoy !

Gerard Pique and Antoine Griezmann were involved in a heated argument during Barcelona’s 1-4 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday night.

The French champions took control of the Champions League last-16 tie with a resounding victory over a beleaguered Barcelona at Camp Nou.

Kylian Mbappe scored a hat-trick and PSG now look set for an easy passage into the last eight of the tournament. For Barca, it was another disastrous night in the competition.

Pique and Griezmann argument.

In the first half of the game, with the score level at 1-1, Pique and Griezmann got involved in a heated, and foul-mouthed, exchange as the ball went out of play for a PSG corner. The pitchside microphones at the empty stadium captured the dispute.

“Let’s have a long possession, for f**k’s sake. F**king hell! Let’s go. A f**king long possession!” Pique shouted at his teammates, according to a translation by Spanish publication Marca.

“Calm, Geri. Stop shouting,” Griezmann replied. Pique: “F**king hell Grizzi, f**k’s s…”

Griezmann: “F**k you.”

Pique: “No, f**k you. We’re suffering and it’s been like this for five minutes.” Griezmann: “Don’t shout.” Pique: "Not one fucking long spell of possession, fucks sake. Fucking hell! Come on!" Griezmann: "That's enough Geri, easy." Pique: "FFS Grizi, fucking hell!" Griezmann: "Fuck off." Pique: "No, you fuck off yourself! We're suffering, we've been like this for 5mins!" #UCL 😂 pic.twitter.com/WA5zgV7pxI — M•A•J (@Ultra_Suristic) February 16, 2021 Barcelona defender Clement Lenglet tried to defuse the argument, but Pique and Griezmann continue to quarrel.

