Pele moved to palliative care in hospital

Pele moved to palliative care.

Brazilian football legend Pele has been moved to palliative care in hospital, according to reports in his homeland.

Folha de Sao Paulo is reporting that the 82-year-old “no longer responds to chemotherapy and is in palliative care,” after undergoing treatment for bowel cancer.

The news comes just days after his daughter Kely said their was “no cause for alarm,” following his recent admittance to hospital.

Pele’s condition.

“Lots of alarm in the media today concerning my Dad’s health,” she posted on Instagram.

“He is in the hospital regulating medication. Some of my siblings are visiting Brazil. There is no emergency or new dire prediction.

“I will be there for New Year’s and promise to post some pictures. Really and truly, we appreciate the concern and love!!”

Pelé não responde mais à quimioterapia e está em cuidados paliativos https://t.co/1jC9fe8Roz — Folha de S.Paulo (@folha) December 3, 2022

Legend of the game.

Pele, whose birth name is Edson Arantes do Nascimento, is regarded by many as the greatest footballer of all time. He is the only player to win three Fifa World Cups, having won his first as a 17-year-old at the 1958 edition in Sweden.

It was during this tournament that he became the youngest player to score at a World Cup, a record that stands to this day. He also remains his country’s highest-ever goalscorer on 77 goals, with current star Neymar on 75 at the time of writing.

Pele went on to help Brazil triumph in Chile in 1962, as well as in Mexico in 1970.

Support from the football world.

During his club career, Pele spent 18 years playing for Brazilian outfit Santos, for whom he scored over 600 goals, before lining out for New York Cosmos in the mid-1970s.

As reports of his condition intensify, people in the football world have been sending support online, with current France star Kylian Mbappe posting “Pray for the king,” while his old club Santos said “It’s the whole world wishing you well, King Pele.”

É o mundo inteiro desejando melhoras e junto contigo, Rei @Pele! 👑🤍🖤 pic.twitter.com/ozCM4TXzxc — Santos FC (@SantosFC) December 3, 2022

