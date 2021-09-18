Close sidebar

Paul Pogba’s agent says there is ‘still a chance’ the Man United midfielder will return to Juventus

by The PA Team

Mino Raiola has refused to rule out the France midfielder leaving Manchester United on a free transfer.

Paul Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola has refused to rule out the France midfielder leaving Manchester United on a free transfer next summer and potentially re-joining Juventus.

Pogba’s current Man United deal expires at the end of the season, and the 28-year-old could leave for nothing if his contract runs down.

Raiola has admitted he will seek talks with United over World Cup-winner Pogba’s future. But the influential super agent has also left the door open for a possible return to former club Juventus.

Mino Raiola: Paul Pogba could re-join Juventus from Man United.

“Paul Pogba is out of contract in June, so we’ll talk with Man United and we’ll see what happens,” Raiola told Rai Sport.

“Juventus? Paul still loves Turin. There’s still a chance that Pogba will return to Juventus, yes – but it also depends on Juventus’ plans.”

Pogba has laid on seven assists in helping United climb top of the Premier League table in a fine start to the new campaign.

Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and the United hierarchy will be keen to retain the services of one of their most high-profile athletes.

PA Media.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter

Read More About: , , ,

Author: The PA Team

This article was written by a member of The PA Team.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Related posts

Derby County face ‘devastating’ points deduction after applying to enter administration

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer teases more gametime for Diogo Dalot

Patrick Bamford doubles down on criticism of James Tarkowski’s tough tackling