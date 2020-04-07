Five Outside Shouts For Stephen Kenny’s First Ireland Squad

By Robert Redmond and Oisin McQueirns

On Saturday, the FAI announced that Mick McCarthy would be stepping aside from his role as Irish senior manager with immediate effect to make way for the incoming Stephen Kenny.

Kenny will take charge of Ireland’s Euro 2020 playoff against Slovakia, whenever that game occurs, as well as the upcoming Nations League campaign and World Cup qualifiers, all of which have games set for this year.

It isn’t yet known who Kenny’s first game will come against, given the current climate. Ireland are due to play Bulgaria away on September, but that may be subject to change if the sporting shutdown continues. Either way, fans have already been speculating over what his first squad could potentially look like.

Kenny could spring some surprises with his selections and with that in mind we’ve decided to take a look at five outside shouts the Irish boss could include in his first squad.

Daniel Crowley

Crowley, a diminutive, creative midfielder with an eye for a pass in the final third, could fill the void left by Wes Hoolahan.

The Coventry-native played for England at underage level but qualifies for Ireland through his Irish-born grandparents. Crowley made it known last year that he wants to represent the Boys in Green and McCarthy went to watch him in action when he was playing for Willem II in the Netherlands.

He has yet to be given the nod at senior international level, but that may change under Kenny. Crowley will be a more natural fit for the new Ireland boss than his predecessor.

And while he hasn’t set the world alight with Birmingham City, where he has registered four assists this season, Crowley warrants a second look for Ireland.

Zak Elbouzedi

Finding his feet back in English football with Lincoln City, Elbouzedi has proven himself to already be a favourite of the new Irish manager.

Elbouzedi featured in all but two of Kenny’s 12 games in charge, even captaining the side late in a win against Armenia before once again being handed the armband in the second-half of their 4-1 victory over Sweden – two games in which he found the net.

The 22-year-old is a direct wide-man who will also work hard for the team and has all the attributes that Kenny favours in a winger.

One of the 21s’ more experienced players, if Elbouzedi can string a spell of solid performances together at Sincil Bank when the league does return, then all the signs point to him being a possible inclusion in the new Irish boss’ first squad, whenever that may be.

Daryl Horgan

Horgan excelled under Stephen Kenny at Dundalk, becoming the best footballer in Ireland, impressing in the Europa League and earning a move to Preston North End.

The Hibernian winger was overlooked for inclusion in the Ireland squad under Mick McCarthy, after earning six caps under Martin O’Neill. But he may get a chance now that his former coach is the manager.

Kenny will prioritise selecting technical, tactically intelligent players, who are prepared to work hard for the cause. And Horgan still has something to offer at international level after some promising form over the last two seasons.

A starting spot may be out of reach for Kenny’s first few matches at Ireland boss, but Horgan could find himself included in the squad.

Graham Burke

Kenny has already proven his affinity towards the League of Ireland during his time with the 21s and when the league does resume, the new Irish boss may have his eye on Graham Burke.

Already capped three times at international level, Burke found the net against the USA in June of 2018, but struggled in the second half of last season at Preston and Gillingham, and only featured once more for the Boys in Green after that.

Back at Shamrock Rovers though, Burke found his feet in the back end of the last campaign and began this season in magnificent form grabbing five goals against Cork City before suffering injury just before the season’s suspension.

If Burke can continue his form when the season returns then he could be in line for an Irish recall, especially given the side’s struggles in front of goal under the previous regime.

Michael Duffy

The Dundalk winger has yet to receive a call-up to the full senior squad, despite some interest from Martin O’Neill in 2018, but having switched his international allegiances from the North, Michael Duffy may see his opportunity come under Kenny.

The 25-year-old has the advantage of already playing and thriving with Kenny at Dundalk and played some of the best football of his career so far under the new Irish manager’s tutelage.

Duffy had begun the league season looked incredibly sharp, notching up two goals and three assists in five games – the kind of form that saw him awarded the PFAI Players’ Player of the Year award.

Ireland currently have a plethora of options out wide, but if Duffy can continue in this rich vein of form than perhaps his chance could come under his old Lilywhites boss.

______