Key facts as Liverpool return to Premier League action against Leicester

Pundit Arena, in association with NOW and Stats Perform, are bringing you all the match facts you need to know ahead of an intriguing week of Premier League fixtures.

Following their FA Cup tie victory, Liverpool are back in action in the Premier League this week taking on Leicester at Anfield. Having lost just one of their last five games in the competition, the home side are hot favourites heading into the clash. However, recent clashes between the sides have gone the way of Brendan Rodgers’ team.

Liverpool have lost their last two Premier League games against Leicester, last losing three top-flight games in a row against the Foxes back in November 1963.

Leicester are looking to complete the league double over Liverpool for the first time since the 1998-99 season under Martin O’Neill, with their win at Anfield that season coming thanks to a late winner from Ian Marshall.

Liverpool are unbeaten in their last 14 Premier League games at Anfield (W10 D4) and have won their last five in a row, their best home winning run since an eight-game streak between July and December 2020.

Leicester have taken the lead but failed to win in their last two Premier League games (D1 L1) – the Foxes last went ahead but didn’t win in three consecutive games back in December 2017, with the third of those games a 2-1 defeat at Anfield versus Liverpool, which remains the only time in their last 10 league visits there that they have gone ahead.

Against no side has Liverpool’s Jürgen Klopp lost more Premier League games than he has against Leicester (4, level with Man City). The Foxes are looking to become the first team since Pep Guardiola’s Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund in 2014-15 to beat a Klopp side twice in a league season.

Liverpool have caught their opponents offside 90 times in 22 games in the Premier League this season, 41 times more than any other side. Opponents against Liverpool are averaging 4.1 offsides per game this season, the highest per-game tally in a season since Man City in 2007-08 (opponents offside 168 times in 38 games, 4.4 per game).

Following a 1-0 win earlier this season, Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers is looking to become only the second former Liverpool manager in history to complete a league double over the Reds after leaving the club, after Kenny Dalglish in 1993-94 with Blackburn.

Since a run of scoring seven goals from 16 shots (44%) in five consecutive Premier League matches against Liverpool in 2016 and 2017, Jamie Vardy has only scored one goal from 10 shots (10%) in his last six Premier League games against the Reds. However, Vardy is still the joint-top scorer against top-flight teams managed by Jürgen Klopp with eight, level with Claudio Pizarro and Son Heung-Min.

Liverpool left-back Andrew Robertson has seven assists in his last eight Premier League appearances, including four in his last three. His two assists against Crystal Palace took him to 47 overall in the Premier League, the joint-most of any Scotsman alongside Gary McAllister, although he’s reached that total in 103 fewer games than McAllister did.

Leicester’s Patson Daka has been directly involved in seven goals in just nine Premier League appearances so far (4 goals, 3 assists), averaging a goal or assist every 64 minutes. No Foxes player has ever been involved in more than seven goals in their first 10 Premier League games for the club (also seven for Mark Robins in 1995, Les Ferdinand in 2003 and Islam Slimani in 2016).

