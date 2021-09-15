“We’re humans, every footballer makes mistakes.”

Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard will learn from his mistake that gifted Young Boys a late winner in their 2-1 Champions League defeat on Tuesday, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said. Solskjaer also spoke about Aaron Wan-Bisska’s after the player’s red card changed the game.

Man United took an early lead through Cristiano Ronaldo before they were reduced to 10 men when Wan-Bisakka was sent off and then conceded an equaliser in the second half.

Solskjaer backs Lingard after error against Young Boys.

Solskjaer’s side looked set to hang on for a draw but a misplaced back pass from substitute Lingard in stoppage time allowed Jordan Siebatcheu to score the winner.

“With Jesse, no footballer likes making mistakes but it’s obviously part and parcel of the game,” Solskjaer said.

“We’ll learn from it, he’ll learn from it. We’re humans, every footballer makes mistakes.

“He’ll pick himself up and be ready to go on Sunday against West Ham (United).”

Wan-Bissaka’s red card.

Man United failed to have a single attempt on goal after Aaron Wan-Bissaka was sent off after 35 minutes for a poorly timed, badly misjudged tackle on Christopher Martins.

The challenge occurred after Wan-Bissaka took a terrible touch when trying to control the ball and lost possession before he made a clumsy stamp on his opponent, which thankfully did not result in a serious injury.

Solskjaer had no complaints about the red card.

Solskjaer: No complaints about red card.

“I can understand why he gives it,” the Man United manager said.

“Aaron takes a touch that goes too far, it’s never a dangerous tackle because he hits him in the front of his foot.

“We saw with Harvey Elliott you sometimes can see bad injuries [but] it was never reckless or malicious. Maybe inexperience to go through without the ball but the boy wasn’t going to be injured. And it makes it difficult after that with 10 men.

“Aaron’s normally a very, very astute tackler, one of the best in the world.”

Man United are joint top of the Premier League on 10 points after four matches.

Reuters.

