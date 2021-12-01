Next Generation campaign sets up exciting holiday period for FIFA fans

Things are heating up for fans of FIFA 22 as we head into one of the busiest times of the year.

To celebrate the holidays, EA SPORTS have launched The Next Generation campaign. Anyone who plays FIFA 22 before January 14, 2022 will be granted a Next Generation Player item on PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, and Stadia starting December 15.

⚡ The Next Generation is here ⚡ Play #FIFA22 by Jan 14 and 🔓 one of these 6 stars 🙌 Learn more 👉 https://t.co/v8zjjNyBQP pic.twitter.com/91Kkx1N0s0 — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) November 18, 2021

The Next Generation Player Item will contain one item out of the six Special Next Generation Player Items that celebrate Kylian Mbappé, Eduardo Camavinga, Phil Foden, Jude Bellingham, Théo Hernandez, and Christian Pulisic’s status as up and coming stars in the world of football. Their items celebrate a defining moment from their careers to date which brought their talent to the world’s attention. The ratings for each Next Generation item correspond to each player’s ability at the time of their decisive moment.

These are untradeable items and can be kept and used throughout FIFA Ultimate Team for the duration of FIFA 22.

Meanwhile, earlier this month the second of the Rulebreakers teams was announced.

Rulebreakers mix things up on the pitch, leaving behind their usual style of play with game-changing attributes upgrades that transform their role on the pitch, bringing them into the spotlight and giving you new squad-building options.

Team 1, announced in October, included stars such as Erling Haaland, Trent Alexander Arnold and David Silva and Team 2 was just as impressive.

Burnley’s Maxwel Cornet and Phil Foden from Manchester City were the two representatives from the Premier League while players like Luis Suarez, Alphonso Davies and Lukas Klostermann also received special Rulebreaker items with updated stats, which completely changed the style of the players.

EA SPORTS also marked Black Friday with FIFA 22 by releasing a loaded Best Of Team of the Week side, highlighting some of the best and most exciting players released in the 10 TOTWs so far.

This team, which was available for a limited time, was packed with talent including Kylian Mbappe, Mo Salah, Son Heung-min and Suarez, all four of whom are rated in the 90s.

The jam-packed period was also celebrated in FUT by the introduction of Signature Signings, some of the best and most impactful transfers in recent footballing history, alongside plenty of time-limited SBCs, in-game pack offerings, and more.

3️⃣ more have entered the fray. 👀 A total of 14 #BlackFriday Signature Signings players are now available in #FUT. #FIFA22 pic.twitter.com/EZQI8awrT4 — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) November 28, 2021

As always, you can keep an eye out every Wednesday at 6pm for the latest TOTW.

For all your FIFA 22 news, head to https://www.ea.com/en-gb/games/fifa/fifa-22 and follow @EASPORTSFIFA on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human: