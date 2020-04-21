Newcastle United Reportedly Target Mauricio Pochettino To Be Club’s New Manager

Newcastle United’s prospective new owners have reportedly targetted Mauricio Pochettino to take over as the club’s new manager.

The Magpies on the verge of being sold by Mike Ashley to a Saudi-back consortium. Should the deal go through, Newcastle’s owners will be the wealthiest in world football.

The Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia is worth an estimated €294 billion and it appears that they have ambitious plans for Newcastle United.

According to ESPN, the club’s potential owners want a “big-name” manager to replace Steve Bruce.

Pochettino, the former Tottenham Hotspur coach, and Massimiliano Allegri, formerly of AC Milan and Juventus, are among those being targetted to take over at St James Park.

While former Newcastle manager Rafael Benitez could also be set for a sensational return to St James Park.

Benitez and Lucien Farve, the Borussia Dortmund manager, are also said to be on the managerial shortlist drawn up by the consortium.

However, Pochettino is understood to be their number one target for the manager’s position as they seek to overhaul the club.

On the field, ESPN report that Edinson Cavani, Willian and Dries Mertens are transfer targets.

The sale of Newcastle United is expected to be confirmed over the next few days. Ashley, who paid £131m for the club in 2007, will sell it for a reported £300m.