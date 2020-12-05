Millwall fans boo as teams take the knee in Championship game

Some Millwall fans booed the players taking the knee.

For the first time since last March, supporters were allowed back in football stadiums in England on Saturday afternoon. Some Millwall fans tainted the occasion by booing as players took the knee at the Den in the Championship fixture.

As both sets of players kneeled ahead of kick-off, a gesture that has been performed ahead of each game to send out an anti-racism message, there were audible boos around the ground.

There were 2,000 supporters in attendance and no away fans due to Covid-19 restrictions.

You can watch the incident below.

Ahead of the Championship fixture, some Millwall supporters called on the team to stop taking the knee due to its links to Black Lives Matter and politicisation.

However, the London club said they would continue to support their players taking the knee.

“We are fully supportive of the efforts in ridding the sport, and society, of all forms of discrimination,” they said in a statement.

“It is our duty to reinforce the positive messaging. Taking the knee, for us, is in no way representative of any agreement with political messaging or ideology. It is purely about tackling discrimination.”

