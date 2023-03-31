Man sentenced for racist tweet about Michael Obafemi.

A 26-year-old man has been sentenced for posting a racist tweet about Ireland forward Michael Obafemi.

Josh Phillips, a Swansea City supporter, posted the tweet as a response to the club’s announcement that Obafemi would be joining Burnley for the remainder of the season.

Swansea court hears about racist tweet.

According to The Mirror, the tweet was posted on January 28th of this year, with Phillips later claiming that he was “upset” at the news of Obafemi’s departure.

The tweet was was posted while Phillips was with friends in a pub, where they had reportedly been drinking for several hours. It was deleted within 20 minutes.

Swansea Magistrates’ Court heard that Phillips was “disgusted and ashamed” by his actions and that they were out of character.

Victim impact statement.

The defendant received a 12-week prison sentence, which has been suspended for 18 months.

“This is something that has shocked me and made me feel sick,” said Obafemi in a victim impact statement, which was read out to the court by prosecutor Lisa Jones.

“I would describe myself as a black male and this comment is clearly meant to insult me and abuse the colour of my skin and insult my race.

“Racial abuse towards me is totally unacceptable. It does not matter what I do for a job or what the colour of my skin is, I am a human being and do not deserve this behaviour.

“Extremely offensive.”

“It is extremely offensive and distressing for me, my family and friends who will read it.

“I would like the person that has done this to me to be made an example of so it doesn’t happen in the future and shows people that people in my profession are not scared to act.”

A football banning order has also been placed on Phillips, and he will be required to wear an electronic tag at home from 5pm until midnight for the duration of his sentence.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Ireland, michael obafemi