Swansea condemn “vile” racist abuse of Michael Obafemi

Michael Obafemi receives racist abuse.

Swansea City have issued a strong statement condemning the racist abuse of Michael Obafemi in relation to his loan move to Burnley.

The Ireland forward’s move to Turf Moor was confirmed on Sunday, and on Monday evening his parent club issued a statement in which it is said that they are “sickened” by abusive messages that the 22-year-old has received online.

Swansea statement on racist abuse.

“Swansea City is aware of disgusting racist abuse posted on social media in relation to Michael Obafemi’s loan move to Burnley,” it begins.

“The club is sickened by the vile language used in the offending posts, and is working to identify those responsible and take the strongest possible action.

“The matter has been reported to South Wales Police, who are investigating. There is no place for racism or discrimination of any kind in society or football.

“Those responsible do not represent Swansea City, or the values of our club and community. Ourselves and Burnley will offer Michael every support in the matter.”

Swansea City is aware of disgusting racist abuse posted on social media in relation to Michael Obafemi’s loan move to Burnley. pic.twitter.com/lLGJcQsyDk — Swansea City AFC (@SwansOfficial) January 30, 2023

Michael Obafemi.

While Obafemi has initially moved on loan, Burnley have the option to buy him in the summer.

“I’m glad to be here,” said Obafemi about the move. “t’s been a busy few days, but I am just glad that it’s finally done now.

“When I first heard of Burnley’s interest in the summer I was adamant to come here, obviously it didn’t happen then but now I’m here and I just can’t wait to play in the Claret and Blue.”

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Ireland, michael obafemi