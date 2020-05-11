Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Compares Roy Keane To Michael Jordan

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has compared Roy Keane to Michael Jordan, saying his former teammate was Manchester United’s equivalent of Jordan.

The Chicago Bulls legend has been back in the news cycle recently thanks to the excellent ESPN documentary series, The Last Dance, which has aired on Netflix over the last few weeks.

Jordan led the NBA franchise to six championships in the 1990s. In addition to being the best and most talented player in the sport, Jordan was the most driven, intense and competitive. He was an extremely tough task-master and set almost-impossibly high standards for others on his team to follow.

There are parallels between the Bulls team of the 90s and Man United of the same era, and between the two dominant personalities on each respective team. Keane’s incredible drive and intensity on the pitch propelled United to seven Premier League titles, four FA Cups and the Champions League.

Like Jordan, he set the standard for others to follow and refused to accept anything less than the best from his teammates. Although, it is fair to say that the basketball star was more naturally talented.

Solskjaer, when speaking about how he has been passing his time during the lockdown to contain the spread of Covid-19, made the comparison between the pair.

The Man United manager, who played alongside Keane for nine years, said the Irishman’s leadership qualities were reminiscent of those displayed by Jordan.

“I don’t think I’ve been different to anyone else,” Solskjaer told Football Focus when asked how he has been spending his free time.

“You watch TV, you watch series, you’ve got to switch off from football then, but then you find Netflix and you find The Last Dance about Michael Jordan.

“It takes me back to when I was a player and the great team of Sir Alex’s.

“Michael Jordan, as a leader, you think of Roy Keane straightaway. There are so many similarities to my team, seeing that (Chicago Bulls) team. So, it has been inspiring and a great watch.”

The Last Dance has received critical acclaim and has proven very popular with viewers. A documentary series on the Manchester United team of the 1990s would, most likely, be similarly received with sports fans on this side of the Atlantic.