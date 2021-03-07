 Close sidebar

Micah Richards heaps praise on ‘amazing guy’ Roy Keane

by The PA Team

“One of the nicest guys I have ever met.”

Micah Richards has praised fellow Sky Sports pundit Roy Keane calling the former Manchester United captain ‘one of the nicest guys’ he has ever met.

Richards and Keane feature frequently together on Sky Sports’ Premier League coverage.

The duo’s differing approach to punditry led to some very entertaining exchanges between the pair.

They will both play a regular part in Sky Sports’ coverage next season and Richards was full of praise for Keane outlining that his matter-of-fact style of punditry is ‘not an act.’

“Roy is an amazing guy — one of the nicest guys I have ever met,” he told The Times.

“But it is not an act. When he is on camera, he believes that. Roy is like, ‘Look at them, they are all celebrating and they haven’t won anything!’

“He says it how he sees it and I think that is why people love him so much. He doesn’t sugarcoat anything.

“If I try and come with that approach, I am not going to get the same respect as him so I can’t go like that.

Richards also outlined that he tries to get Keane to smile on air when the pair are together. However, the ex-Ireland midfielder has managed to maintain his composure thus far.

“I like to prod him, I try to get him to smile so people can see a different side to him.

“It hurts him so much to smile on air, but we will get there.

“I’m the one buying the coffee at the moment.

“I am waiting for someone else to come into Sky so I can give it to them.”

(Originally published on September 11, 2020).

Author: The PA Team

This article was written by a member of The PA Team. If you would like to join the team, drop us an email at write@punditarena.com.

