Micah Richards has praised fellow Sky Sports pundit Roy Keane calling the former Manchester United captain ‘one of the nicest guys’ he has ever met.

Richards and Keane featured frequently together on Sky Sports’ Premier League coverage last season.

The duo’s differing approach to punditry led to some very entertaining exchanges between the pair.

They will both play a regular part in Sky Sports’ coverage next season and Richards was full of praise for Keane outlining that his matter-of-fact style of punditry is ‘not an act.’

“Roy is an amazing guy — one of the nicest guys I have ever met,” he told The Times.

“But it is not an act. When he is on camera, he believes that. Roy is like, ‘Look at them, they are all celebrating and they haven’t won anything!’

“He says it how he sees it and I think that is why people love him so much. He doesn’t sugarcoat anything.

“If I try and come with that approach, I am not going to get the same respect as him so I can’t go like that.

Richards also outlined that he tries to get Keane to smile on air when the pair are together. However, the ex-Ireland midfielder has managed to maintain his composure thus far.

“I like to prod him, I try to get him to smile so people can see a different side to him.

“It hurts him so much to smile on air, but we will get there.

“I’m the one buying the coffee at the moment.

“I am waiting for someone else to come into Sky so I can give it to them.”

Sky Sports have been revamping their line-up ahead of the new season, with Keane and Richards to feature heavily in the 2020/21 campaign.

Sky grabbed headlines ahead of the new season by sacking long-serving Soccer Saturday pundits Matt Le Tissier, Phil Thompson and Charlie Nicholas.

A lot of fans asked me to show Roy a funny video from TikTok and I wasn’t going to let you all down… I just can’t play you the real audio 🤣😡 pic.twitter.com/a4BbKH8UBo — Micah Richards (@MicahRichards) February 7, 2021

(Originally published on September 11, 2020).

