Matt Doherty admits that time is running out for major tournament qualification

Matt Doherty sets tournament goal.

Matt Doherty has admitted that time is running out for some Ireland players to qualify for a major tournament.

Now at the age of 30, the Tottenham Hotspur full-back includes himself in that cohort, as the draw for the 2024 European Championship edges closer.

Previous tournament experience.

Of the squad gathered for the Uefa Nations League clashes with Scotland and Armenia, only five were involved in Ireland’s most recent major tournament foray, when they reached the knockout stage of Euro 2016 in France.

Seamus Coleman, Robbie Brady, Shane Duffy, Jeff Hendrick and James McClean all played during that memorable campaign, with McClean being the only one of the quintet who also appeared at Euro 2012 in Poland.

Along with the likes of John Egan and Conor Hourihane, Doherty is one of the slightly-older bracket who weren’t involved with the Ireland set-up around those tournaments, and the ex-Wolves man has now acknowledged that Euro 2024 represents one of his final chances to make up for that.

Matt Doherty: “We’re capable of qualifying.”

“A lot of us are at that age where there might not be that many more opportunities to get back into a serious competition,” Doherty told reporters at FAI HQ.

“Some of us have never been, including myself. We’re pretty focused. We’ve a set goal that we want to achieve, and I think we’re capable.

“I know people might not think that’s the case, but I feel like I know football. I know how good the players are, how much they listen to the manager. I think we are capable of achieving something, yes.”

Euro 2024.

The draw for Euro 2024 qualifying will take place on Sunday October 9th at 11am Irish time and Ireland will be hoping for a place in pot 2, in order to avoid being drawn in a group with two of Europe’s heavyweights.

That will be dependent on how their Nations League campaign finishes, with six crucial points on offer in the double-header with Scotland and Armenia.

Stephen Kenny’s side travel to Glasgow to face the Scots on Saturday, before hosting Armenia at the Aviva Stadium three days later.

