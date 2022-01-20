Match facts as West Ham look to cause trouble in Old Trafford

Pundit Arena, in association with NOW and Stats Perform, are bringing you all the match facts you need to know ahead of a busy weekend in the Premier League.

Fourth place West Ham travel to Old Trafford this Saturday to face Manchester United at 3pm. David Moyes’ side will be hoping to bounce back following their 3-2 loss to Leeds last weekend. Meanwhile, United will be hoping to continue their run of form after their 3-1 victory over Brentford on Wednesday.

Manchester United have won 20 of their 25 Premier League home games against West Ham (D3 L2) and are unbeaten in their last 13 against them at Old Trafford since a 1-0 loss in May 2007.

West Ham have already won away against Man Utd this season, beating them 1-0 in the League Cup. Only three teams have ever won twice away against the Red Devils in the same season – Aston Villa (1919-20), Tottenham Hotspur (1989-90) and Chelsea (2004-05).

Since the start of last season, Manchester United have lost three of their eight Premier League home games against London sides (W3 D2), though the Red Devils have won both such games this term. Teams from the capital had won just three of their 38 league visits to Old Trafford between 2013-14 and 2019-20.

This is just the fifth time in Premier League history West Ham are facing Manchester United while above them in the table, with the Hammers failing to win any of the previous such games; 1-2 in August 1995, 0-0 in August 1998, 1-2 in September 2014 and 1-3 in December 2020.

Having lost their first home Premier League match of 2022 against Wolves, Manchester United are looking to avoid losing their first two home league games in a year for the first time since 1985, when they lost to Sheffield Wednesday and Coventry City under Ron Atkinson.

Last season, West Ham had the second-best home record in the Premier League (34 points), accounting for 52% of their total points last term. This season, the Hammers have the fourth best away record in the competition, with their 20 points on the road accounting for 54% of their overall points so far this term.

Manchester United have lost their last two Premier League games kicking off at 3pm on Saturday, going down 4-2 against Leicester and 4-1 against Watford this season. The Red Devils have never lost three consecutive matches in this kick-off slot in the competition before.

Former Manchester United manager David Moyes has never won an away Premier League match against the Red Devils in 14 attempts (D4 L10), with only Harry Redknapp managing more games at Old Trafford without winning in the Premier League era (15 games).

Cristiano Ronaldo has been involved in seven goals in his last five Premier League appearances against West Ham (6 goals, 1 assist), with these involvements accounting for 70% of the total goals Manchester United have scored in these games (7/10).

West Ham forward Jarrod Bowen has been directly involved in 13 goals in his last 18 Premier League matches (6 goals, 7 assists) and has netted in each of his last two. However, Bowen has only scored three goals in 43 away top-flight appearances, converting 4% of his shots (3/69), compared to 12 goals in 37 home games, converting 18% of his efforts in those games (12/68).

