Facts and stats as Burnley welcome Man United in Premier League clash

Pundit Arena, in association with NOW and Stats Perform, are bringing you all the match facts you need to know ahead of an intriguing week of Premier League fixtures.

Burnley welcome Manchester United to Turf Moor on Tuesday hoping to overturn their current run of form.

Burnley have lost their last five home Premier League matches against Manchester United without scoring a single goal. The only side to win six consecutive away league games against the Clarets in their entire league history is Wolves between 1983 and 2002.

Since losing their first Premier League match against Burnley in August 2009, Man United have lost just one of their last 14 games against the Clarets (W9 D4), a 2-0 home reverse in January 2020.

Only one of Burnley’s 10 Premier League goals against Man United has been scored at home (10%), a Robbie Blake winner in August 2009. It is the lowest percentage of goals scored against an opponent on home soil in Premier League history (min. 10 goals scored).

This will be Burnley’s 5,000th league game in English football since the foundation of the Football League in 1888. The Clarets are just the second side to reach the milestone, after Preston North End.

Man United have won 34 of their 56 Premier League games played on Tuesdays (61%), giving them both the most outright victories and highest win rate on this day in the competition’s history.

Burnley have lost three of their last four Premier League games played on a Tuesday (W1), with this their first such game since a 1-0 home loss to Man United in January 2021.

After losing five of their last seven Premier League games under Ole Gunnar Solskjær (W1 D1), Man United have lost just one of their 10 under Michael Carrick/Ralf Rangnick (W6 D3). The Red Devils are also unbeaten in five away league games (W2 D3) since Solskjær’s final match in charge (1-4 vs Watford).

Man United have scored in all 11 of their Premier League away games this season. They’ve netted 18 goals in total across these games, though just four of these have been in the first half.

Cristiano Ronaldo turned 37 three days ago, and he could become the third player aged 37 or above to score a Premier League goal for Man United after Ryan Giggs and Paul Scholes. In the competition’s history, only Blackburn Rovers (Kevin Moran, Mark Hughes, Tugay) and Bolton Wanderers (Gudni Bergsson, Les Ferdinand, Gary Speed) have had as many as three players aged 37+ score for them.

Man United’s Marcus Rashford has scored more goals as a substitute than any other player in the Premier League this season, with all four of his strikes coming from the bench. He’s scored in his last two Premier League games, with only Javier Hernandez in October/November 2012 scoring in three consecutive substitute appearances for the Red Devils in the competition.

