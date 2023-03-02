Man United receive loan offers for Mason Greenwood.

Manchester United have reportedly received loan offers for Mason Greenwood from clubs in Turkey, The Telegraph is reporting.

Last month, criminal proceedings against the forward were discontinued, after he had been charged with attempted rape, assault and controlling and coercive behaviour.

Mason Greenwood future.

Greenwood has a contract at Old Trafford until 2025, and Man United are currently weighing up what to do with the 21-year-old, given the likely backlash if he were ever to play for the club again.

Despite the charges against him being dropped, a sizeable portion of United supporters have aired their discomfort at the prospect of Greenwood returning, given the nature of the audio clips that were shared on social media ahead of his arrest last year, which were purported to feature his voice.

Man United statement.

“Manchester United notes the decision of the Crown Prosecution Service that all charges against Mason Greenwood have been dropped,” said a club statement issued last month.

“The club will now conduct its own process before determining next steps. We will not make any further comment until that process is complete.”

Manchester United have received loan enquiries for Mason Greenwood from Turkish clubs and clubs with open transfer windows. At present they've not pursued a deal. As per statement when CPS dropped charges they will

'conduct its own process before determining next steps' #MUFC — Mike McGrath (@mcgrathmike) March 2, 2023

Turkish clubs weigh up move.

Telegraph journalist Mike McGrath revealed on Twitter on Thursday that Man United have received offers from Turkey in relation to taking Greenwood on loan.

“Manchester United have received loan enquiries for Mason Greenwood from Turkish clubs and clubs with open transfer windows,” he posted. “At present they’ve not pursued a deal. As per statement when CPS dropped charges they will ‘conduct its own process before determining next steps.”

Prior to his arrest in 2022, Greenwood scored 35 goals in 129 appearances for Man United.

He also played once for England, in a Uefa Nations League game against Iceland in September 2020.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Manchester United, Mason Greenwood