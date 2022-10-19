Mason Greenwood granted bail after private hearing

Manchester United’s Mason Greenwood has been granted bail following a private hearing.

The 21-year-old Manchester United player was expected to spend more than a month in custody after he was denied bail on charges of rape, controlling and coercive behaviour and assault on Monday.

However, PA Media have reported that Greenwood has now been granted bail following a private hearing at Minshull Street Crown Court in Manchester.

Greenwood was arrested in January this year after public allegations of sexual and physical assault. He has not played for Man United since then, although he does remain contracted to the club while legal proceedings are ongoing.

Mason Greenwood was arrested for allegedly breaching bail on Saturday.

Greenwood was arrested again on Saturday by the Greater Manchester Police for allegedly breaching bail conditions, which prompted Man United to issue a brief statement.

“Manchester United notes that criminal charges have been brought against Mason Greenwood by the Crown Prosecution Service,” the statement reads.

“He remains suspended by the club, pending the outcome of the judicial process.”

The club also released a statement after Greenwood’s initial arrest back in January, in which Man United stressed that they do not condone violence of any kind.

#Breaking Manchester United footballer Mason Greenwood, who is charged with attempted rape, assault and controlling and coercive behaviour, has been granted bail following a private hearing at Minshull Street Crown Court in Manchester pic.twitter.com/EOTvMyO2CE — PA Media (@PA) October 19, 2022

Sponsorship deals have been terminated.

Although Greenwood remains under contract by Man United, after the allegations were made in January he was removed from the Fifa 22 video game, while Nike terminated his sponsorship deal.

Last month his named appeared in a Man United squad list for the current Premier League season, as one of the club’s under-21 players.

Greenwood made his competitive senior debut for Man United in March 2019 and featured frequently for the first team until his arrest in January. The 21-year-old also spent his entire youth career with the club.

He won a single cap for England in September 2020 in a Uefa Nations League match against Iceland.

