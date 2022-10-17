Details emerge of charges faced by Mason Greenwood after he appears in court

Mason Greenwood charges.

Details have emerged of the charges faced by Mason Greenwood, after the Manchester United player appeared in court on Monday morning.

The 21-year-old appeared at Manchester Magistrates’ Court to face charges of attempted rape, engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Greenwood was arrested in January of this year after allegations of sexually and physical assault, and has been suspended by Man United ever since.

Mason Greenwood faces charges in court.

On Monday morning, it emerged that he is facing the following charges, as per the Manchester Evening News:

Attempting to rape a woman 16 or over (22/10/2021).

Engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour, namely accessed and monitored social media accounts, stopped and altered the way she socialised, making threatening and derogatory comments towards her (01/11/2018 – 15/10/2022).

Assaulting a person thereby occasioning them actual bodily harm (01/12/2021 – 31/12/2021)

Man United statement.

On Saturday, Greenwood was arrested again for breaching his bail conditions, with United issuing the following statement:

“Manchester United notes that criminal charges have been brought against Mason Greenwood by the Crown Prosecution Service.

“He remains suspended by the club, pending the outcome of the judicial process.”

On January 30th, after the player’s initial arrest, the following statement was issued by the club:

“We are aware of images and allegations circulating on social media. We will not make any further comment until the facts have been established. Manchester United does not condone violence of any kind.”

Sponsorship deals.

Following the allegations, Greenwood was removed from the FIFA 22 video game, while Nike terminated his sponsorship deal.

Last month, his named appeared in a Man United squad list for the current Premier League season, as one of the club’s under-21 players.

Greenwood scored 35 times for Man United since making his senior debut in March 2019. He has also been capped once by England at senior level.

The player was supported by his family at his court appearance on Monday.

