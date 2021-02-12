Share and Enjoy !

Keane called Walker an ‘idiot’ for giving away a penalty against Liverpool earlier in the season.

Rarely has Roy Keane been so unsparing and withering with his punditry than when Manchester City played Liverpool in November.

With just 11 minutes on the clock at the Etihad Stadium, Kyle Walker took down Sadio Mane inside City’s penalty area.

The referee pointed to the spot and Mohamed Salah duly converted. And while Gabriel Jesus hit back for City just after the half-hour mark, Keane could scarcely believe Walker’s role in Liverpool’s penalty.

‘Because he’s up against an idiot. Kyle Walker… people tell me he’s playing well. I don’t think so,’ Keane said at half-time on Sky Sports.

“This guy is 30 years of age, he’s an international…he’s a car crash. “He keeps making these types of mistakes – and he’s been rightly punished for it.”

After the game finished 1-1, Keane doubled down on his assessment of Walker.

🗣 “Because he’s up against an idiot” Roy Keane was far from impressed with Kyle Walker’s defending today 👀pic.twitter.com/M35Ch2kkCb — Sky Sports (@SkySports) November 8, 2020

City complain to Sky Sports.

“It was daft and it was crazy defending,” said the former Manchester United captain.

“When he dangles his leg in there, he knows he’s going to give away a penalty. I’ve watched him over the years, I think he’s got that in his locker, that daftness, he can make idiotic decisions.”

After the match, it emerged that City made a complaint to Sky Sports about Keane’s comments, which they felt crossed a line.

While Walker certainly did not enjoy his finest hour against Liverpool, the 30-year-old has continued to feature regularly for Pep Guardiola’s side, who have taken control of the Premier League title race in recent weeks with a string of impressive wins.

And Walker enjoyed a much more positive night on Wednesday as City knocked Swansea out of the FA Cup.

The England right-back opened the scoring as City ran out 3-1 winners at the Liberty Stadium with Walker’s performance attracting a more positive assessment from Martin Keown, who cited Keane’s comments earlier this season.

“I think he’s outstanding,” Keown said on commentary for BT Sport (via Metro).

“You know people say….I think it was Roy Keane that said he’s having a shocking season.

“I think he’s an outstanding player. Cancelo’s not bad either. The competition for places is what you need.”

Keown’s response to Keane’s Walter comments.

It is not the first time Keown has taken exception to Keane’s blunt brand of punditry with the former Arsenal defender having disagreed with the Irishman over comments made about Jonathan Walters at an Off the Ball event in 2019.

“He talks a good game,” Keane said of Walters.

“Imagine if he’d won a trophy. He goes on the TV about how he was harshly treated by me. He’s crying on the TV about his family situation.”

Keown responded by saying Keane needed to ‘suppress these inner thoughts’ and compared the Cork native to Brian Clough, who managed him at Nottingham Forest.

“I think there’s a lot of good about Roy, but he’s got to work very hard to suppress these inner thoughts and feelings that he has,” Keown told talkSPORT.

“I know there’s an audience there that wants ‘Roy Keane content’. He can be TV gold. He’s almost like how Brian Clough used to be; he says exactly what people might think but don’t say.

“But in this situation, when someone is dealing with grieving, we shouldn’t really be judge and jury to how they behave and how they deal with it.

“If someone publicly wants to go into those details, why is Roy a better man than Jonathan Walters to decide how he should behave, how he recovers and deals with that grief?”

