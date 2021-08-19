“I’m happy with the players I can count on at the moment.”

Leeds United are unlikely to make any further signings in the current transfer window, the Premier League side’s manager Marcelo Bielsa said on Thursday.

Leeds signed three players ahead of this season, adding left-back Junior Firpo from Barcelona, winger Jack Harrison from Manchester City on a permanent deal and Norway Under-21 goalkeeper Kristoffer Klaesson from Valerenga.

“It’s not probable that any more signings will be made. I’m happy with the players I can count on at the moment,” Bielsa told reporters before Saturday’s match against Everton.

“It’s the same group as last season with the substitution of Firpo for (Ezgjan) Alioski. If we have the option to bring another player in we will do it as long as that player is able to challenge the player who already has that position.”

Leeds, who finished ninth in 2020-21, have been cautious with their spending in the current transfer market having invested heavily on their return to the top flight last season.

“Signings that strengthen the team means a player has to compete with players who already have a position. That means there’s a very high cost to these,” Bielsa said.

Leeds will be without the injured duo of Kalvin Phillips and Diego Llorente against Everton after they missed last weekend’s opening 5-1 defeat by Manchester United at Old Trafford.

“Another week of work means physically (Phillips) is better and closer,” Bielsa said, adding that Llorente would be able to compete for a place only from next week.

(Reuters).

