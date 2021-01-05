The best Manchester United XI in the post-Ferguson era

This was a difficult team to assemble.

Manchester United have experienced their fair share of ups and downs in the seven-and-a-half years since Alex Ferguson’s retirement.

While there have been a few trophy triumphs (an FA Cup, a League Cup and the Europa League), the Red Devils have had to endure managerial failures and expensive misfires in the transfer market.

Of course, at the time of writing, things are going smoothly for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s current crop. While they failed to progress beyond this season’s Champions League group stage, United currently look like the team ready to offer the strongest challenge to Liverpool’s Premier League supremacy.

But how many of Solskjaer’s squad make United’s best XI in the post-Ferguson era?

Here, we reveal what we consider to be the strongest United team since 2013.

Goalkeeper: David de Gea

The Spaniard has in recent years been prone to the odd high-profile error, but his inclusion in this XI was never in doubt.

Signed by Ferguson in 2011, he won the league title under the Scot and has been virtually ever-present in the United goal over the last decade, amassing 424 appearances while earning United’s player of the year award on four occasions.

Right-back: Antonio Valencia

At 23, Aaron Wan-Bissaka remains an intriguing prospect at United. However, given his lack of development as an attacking force during the first 18 months of his Old Trafford career, we have given the right-back berth to Valencia.

Signed as an electrifying winger from Wigan in 2009, the Ecuadorian spent much of his 10 years at United at either right-back or right wing-back.

Although he succumbed to injuries before leaving in 2019, few would argue with the 2016-17 United players’ player of the year being included here.

Centre-back: Harry Maguire

Maguire’s eye-watering £80m price-tag has made him an easy target for critics, but while he has certainly been prone to the odd error, he seems to have found his best form of late.

Maguire will likely never come close to reaching the level of Rio Ferdinand or Nemanja Vidic, but as someone who has played every single minute of league action since joining from Leicester in 2019, it would have been foolish to leave him out.

Centre-back: Eric Bailly

The stats will show you that Bailly has made 93 appearances for United since arriving from Villarreal in 2016, Jose Mourinho’s first signing at the club.

His struggle to stay fit has been the dominant narrative during his time in England, but when he is, there are few defenders as brave and aggressive as Bailly.

Bailly’s pace makes him United’s most effective weapon when defending counter-attacks while he showed his penchant for last-ditch heroics when he made a crucial block to deny Aston Villa a goal on New Year’s Day.

Victor Lindelof has been a steady partner for Maguire in Bailly’s absence, but the Ivorian’s return to form helped him edge out the Swede.

Left-back: Luke Shaw

A tough one. Ashley Young often did a fine job on the left side of defence, but over the last 12 months, Shaw looks to have found a new gear.

The 25-year-old has enjoyed a solid season following the addition of Alex Telles as competition and will be key to United’s chances of mounting a title charge against Liverpool.

Shaw may not be the electrifying presence he was in his youth at Southampton, but he has ably vindicated Solskjaer’s faith in him.

Central defensive midfield: Ander Herrera

A fan favourite during his five-year stint at Old Trafford, Herrera was United’s player of the year in 2016/17, his tenacious performances helping Mourinho’s side win the Europa League and League Cup.

Herrera’s combative displays, which included silencing Chelsea star Eden Hazard on more than one occasion, sees the Basque battler edge out the likes of Nemanja Matic, Fred and Scott McTominay.

Midfield: Paul Pogba

One of the most divisive figures in United’s recent history, the Frenchman has not developed into the talismanic, show-stopping superstar fans dreamt of seeing after he returned from Juventus in 2016.

However, Pogba has undoubtedly shown enough to warrant his place here with 26 goals and 26 assists in 121 league outings.

The 27-year-old also looks to have regained Solskjaer’s trust having started four of United’s last six league games, so it will be interesting to see whether or not he can help them maintain the momentum gained from a productive festive period.

Midfield: Bruno Fernandes

The definition of a shoo-in, Fernandes has been a transformative presence at United since arriving from Sporting 12 months ago.

His stats speak for themselves: he’s been directly involved in 33 goals in 30 Premier League appearances. To say he’s delivered on the hype is putting it lightly.

Bruno Fernandes among Premier League midfielders since his debut: 🥇 Most games won [19]

🥇 Most goals [19]

🥇 Most non-penalty goals [10]

🥇 Most assists [14] Transformative. 🎩 pic.twitter.com/vdS38kklIc — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) January 4, 2021

Left-wing: Marcus Rashford

Rashford exploded onto the scene for United in February 2016 and has been a pivotal figure ever since.

The 23-year-old striker enjoyed his most prolific season in 2019/20 with 22 goals. He already has 14 this term, so he is well on course to surpass that.

Continue at his current pace and he has the ability to become one of the greatest United strikers in the modern era.

Right-wing: Juan Mata

It hasn’t been United’s greatest position in recent years (hence the pursuit of Jadon Sancho over the summer) and while it may not even be Mata’s greatest position, his relative longevity has helped him earn a place.

The Spaniard, who was United’s second major post-Ferguson signing after Marouane Fellaini, has chipped in with 50 goals and will forever hold a special place in the hearts of the club’s supporters for scoring twice in a 2-1 win over Liverpool at Anfield in March 2015.

Striker: Wayne Rooney

Another extremely tough call. Anthony Martial hasn’t quite realised his full potential, and while Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Romelu Lukaku enjoyed prolific seasons in 2016/17 and 2017/18 respectively, Rooney just about edges them out.

Granted, Rooney’s best years came under Ferguson, but United’s all-time record goalscorer did strike 56 times in his four years at Old Trafford after the Scot’s retirement.

Had Ibrahimovic’s goalscoring heroics extended beyond one season, though, it may have been a different story.

