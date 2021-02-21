Share and Enjoy !

Sunda’s match is set to still go ahead.

Manchester United have been hit by an outbreak of Covid-19, according to reports. The Red Devils are set to play Newcastle United on Sunday evening at Old Trafford.

The fixture is set to go ahead, but according to reporter Steve Bates and The Mirror, some members of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s coaching staff have tested positive.

Man United have released a short statement, which reads:

“Nicky Butt and Mark Dempsey will join Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on the bench this evening due to some of the coaching staff having to self isolate.”

The club have, so far, yet to confirm the Covid cases or the identity of those believed to have tested positive.

More to follow.

