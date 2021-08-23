Man City prepare final bid for Harry Kane as Tottenham manager praises England captain

“He did well, he helped the team.”

Tottenham Hotspur coach Nuno Espirito Santo was pleased with the contribution of substitute Harry Kane on his first appearance of the season in his side’s 1-0 win at Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday, insisting there is more to come from the striker.

Kane has long been linked to Manchester City, with the Premier League champions’ manager Pep Guardiola admitting the club are interesting in signing the England captain if Spurs are willing to negotiate. According to reports on Monday, Man City are preparing one final transfer bid for the England captain.

Kane, 28, was not named in Tottenham’s squad for their home win over City last weekend, and did not travel for their Europa Conference League loss to Pacos de Ferreira in Portugal in midweek, before coming off the bench at Molineux.

“He did well, he helped the team,” Nuno said of Kane’s contribution. “He is still in the process of improving his fitness. But he is one of the best players in the world. You can see he helped the team in possession.”

Spurs fans gave Kane a warm welcome when he entered the fray in the second half, before watching the striker denied by a fine save from Jose Sa, a miss that did not prove costly after Dele Alli’s early penalty was enough to secure the three points.

“I was pleased with the attitude of the fans,” Nuno added. “We have to be together. We have amazing fans and have to be thankful for that.

“He (Kane) is better today and he’ll be better tomorrow. He can still improve, we cannot put a bar on that.”

According to reports on Monday, Man City are preparing a final transfer bid for Kane this week. The Telegraph report that the Premier League champions will submit an offer to Tottenham this week. While no transfer fee is mentioned, Man City’s bid could be in the region of £140m, which may not be enough to tempt Spurs to sell their star player.

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy reportedly has no intention of selling Kane, and it would take an astronomical offer – possibly £160m – for the club to even consider a bid from Man City.

The England captain reportedly feels he made a ‘gentleman’s agreement’ with Levy last year and that the club told him he could leave if they could match his ambitions. Kane has three years remaining on his contract and has no buy-out clause in his deal.

