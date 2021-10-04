Close sidebar

Manchester City make complaint to Liverpool over alleged fan spitting incident

by The PA Team

Man City boss Pep Guardiola said: “I’m pretty sure Liverpool FC will take measures against this person.”

Manchester City have made a complaint to Liverpool after alleging that a fan spat at their backroom staff during the 2-2 draw at Anfield.

The club’s manager Pep Guardiola said he was not aware of the incident at the time but was subsequently notified and he is confident the host club will take the necessary action.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola  said: "I'm pretty sure Liverpool FC will take measures against this person."

“They (the staff) told me but I didn’t see it,” he said.

“I’m pretty sure Liverpool FC will take measures against this person. I know they are greater than this behaviour.”

It is understood Liverpool are investigating the incident and are looking at CCTV footage from that area of the ground.

