Liverpool pay tribute to Leona Harper, who lost her life in Creeslough tragedy

Liverpool pay tribute to Leona Harper.

Liverpool FC have paid tribute to Leona Harper, one of the victims of the Creeslough petrol station tragedy, which claimed ten lives in the Co. Donegal village.

Leona was 14 years of age and played with Letterkenny Rugby Club’s under-14 squad. She was also a Liverpool fan and the club paid tribute on Sunday by sharing a message underneath a post by LFC Donegal.

Liverpool “deeply saddened” by passing of Leona Harper.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of Leona,” wrote the official Liverpool account. “Our thoughts are with her family and friends, as well as all those affected by Friday’s tragedy.”

LFC Donegal’s original post explained how Leona was a Liverpool fan and would have been looking forward to the club’s Premier League meeting with Arsenal on Sunday afternoon.

“One of the victims of the tragedy in Cresslough Co Donegal was Leona Harper,” the account wrote. “Leona was a massive LFC fan and today should have been a day to enjoy with her family and dad Hugh with LFC taking on Arsenal. Our thoughts are with all in this very difficult time #YNWA.”

Sport pays tribute.

Niamh Fahey, Ireland defender and captain of the Liverpool women’s team, also added her condolences by posting “RIP Leona” alongside a broken-heart emoji, while club legend Robbie Fowler added “Awful news… RIP Leona.”

In their own post in tribute to Leona, Ulster Rugby wrote: “We offer our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Leona Harper, who lost her life in Creeslough, Co Donegal.

“Leona was a talented and important player for Letterkenny RFC U14s, and a book of condolence for the Harper family will open at the clubhouse between 5 & 7pm.”

We offer our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Leona Harper, who lost her life in Creeslough, Co Donegal. Leona was a talented and important player for Letterkenny RFC U14s, and a book of condolence for the Harper family will open at the clubhouse between 5 & 7pm. pic.twitter.com/kSdIo58w8W — Ulster Rugby (@UlsterRugby) October 9, 2022

Creeslough tragedy.

On Sunday, Gardaí confimed that there were a total of 10 fatalities after the tragedy on Friday. Their names are as follows:

James O Flaherty, 48 years

Jessica Gallagher, 24 years

Martin McGill, 49 years

Catherine O Donnell, 39 years and her son James Monaghan, 13 years

Hugh Kelly, 59 years

Martina Martin, 49 years

Robert Garwe, 50 years and his daughter Shauna Flanagan Garwe, 5 years

Leona Harper, 14 years.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Liverpool