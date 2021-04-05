Quiz: Name every player to have played for Liverpool and Real Madrid

Liverpool and Real Madrid meet in this season’s Champions League quarter-final.

We’ve reached the business end of the Champions League, and Liverpool still retain hopes of landing a second European crown under Jurgen Klopp.

The Reds’ Premier League title challenge has faltered in recent months, but they had no trouble in seeing off RB Leipzig in the Champions League last-16.

Now, Liverpool face Real Madrid for a place in the semi-final with the clubs meeting for the first time since the 2018 final, which the Spanish giants won 3-1.

And ahead of the first leg in the Spanish capital, we want you to name every player to have played for both Liverpool and Real Madrid.

There are 10 players to get in total and we’re giving you five minutes to name them all.

Best of luck and let us know how you get on.

And don’t forget to challenge your friends.

If the Liverpool-Real Madrid quiz isn’t displaying for you correctly, click here.

