By Luke Kennedy.

A combined Liverpool and Leicester team ahead of their game on Sunday.

Liverpool and Leicester City play each other this weekend in the Premier League at Anfield.

Leicester, the 2016 Premier League champions, go into this round of fixtures sitting on top of the table. Liverpool, the reigning champions, are a point behind in third place.

Both teams have been hit by injuries ahead of the match.

As a result, this team combined doesn’t include players who are unavailable or injured, such as Liverpool’s Mohammed Salah and Virgil Van Dijk.

For Leicester, Caglar Soyuncu is injured, while Wilfred Ndidi, Timothy Castagne and Ricardo Perreira are doubts for the match.

Here is our combined Liverpool and Leicester team from the players available to the managers.

Liverpool & Leicester combined team – Defence.

Alisson Becker is the starting goalkeeper, chosen ahead of Leicester’s Kasper Schmeichel, who is a very good keeper. But Alisson has been almost flawless for Liverpool over the past few years.

Leicester’s James Justin has been selected at right-back, following the injury to Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Wesley Fofana starts at right centre-back. The French defender has been in very good form this season, his first in England. Also, Liverpool’s Virgil Van Dijk is out injured for the season.

Liverpool’s Joel Matip is the left-sided centre back. Joe Gomez has been a regular for the Reds but has suffered a serious knee injury sidelining him for the majority of the season, so Matip starts.

Andy Robertson is at left-back in this team. The Scotland captain has been one of Liverpool’s best players this season.

Liverpool & Leicester combined team – Midfield.

Fabinho is this team’s holding midfielder. The Brazilian has been an important player for Liverpool this season and is comfortable playing in defence too.

Thiago Alcantara starts alongside him. The experienced Spanish international has returned from injury and has played very well. He is one of the most creative midfielders in the Premier League.

James Maddison completes the midfielder trio. The Leicester City midfielder is very talented and contributes to goals and assists so he starts.

Liverpool & Leicester combined team – Attack.

Sadio Mane is the left forward. The Liverpool attacker has played very well this season, scoring four goals and getting one assist, and is a world-class player.

Jamie Vardy plays alongside him as the central striker. The Foxes frontman has scored eight goals this season and is an established goal scorer.

Diogo Jota plays the right of the front three. The Liverpool forward has had a really good start to his Reds career.

He has surprised people with his start, scoring three goals in the Premier League and four goals in the Champions League, including a hat-trick vs Atalanta.

Here is the combined Liverpool & Leicester team:

