Liverpool condemn homophobic chanting aimed at Billy Gilmour

Liverpool have condemned the “offensive and inappropriate” homophobic chants aimed at Norwich City midfielder Billy Gilmour during Saturday’s 3-0 Premier League win at Carrow Road.

Scotland international Gilmour, who joined Norwich on loan this season from Chelsea, was targeted by a section of Liverpool fans during the match. In the past, the chant has been aimed at players associated with Chelsea.

The chants were called out on Twitter by ‘Kop Outs’, Liverpool’s LGBT+ Fans Group, with the Merseyside club adding: “The chant is offensive and inappropriate – a message we have repeatedly communicated alongside Kop Outs.

“We urge supporters to remember the inclusive values of the club and to refrain from using it in the future.”

On Twitter, Kop Outs posted: “Great result today marred by homophobic chanting by some of our fans targeting Chelsea loanee Billy Gilmour. If you can’t support without resorting to bigoted nonsense, you don’t understand.”

Gilmour was part of a Norwich side that lost 3-0 to Liverpool on their return to the Premier League following a one-year absence.

Goals from Diogo Jota, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah got their 2021-22 league campaign off to a flying start.

Gilmour has joined Norwich on loan on the back of winning numerous plaudits for his performance for Scotland against England at Euro 2020.

The 20-year has made 22 appearances for Chelsea in the past two seasons but has yet to establish himself in the Stamford Bridge first team.

Gilmour picked up a Champions League winner’s medal as an unused substitute in The Blues’ 1-0 victory over Manchester City in May’s final.

He has joined Daniel Farke’s Norwich side with the aim of gaining regular first-team football as well as helping The Canaries avoid relegation back to the Championship, a fate they have suffered three times in the past eight seasons.

