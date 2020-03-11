Home Football Quiz: Name Liverpool’s Top Scorers In The Champions League

Quiz: Name Liverpool’s Top Scorers In The Champions League

The PA Team March 11, 2020

Can you name Liverpool’s top goal scorers in the Champions League?

We’re looking for you to correctly guess the 11 players to have scored the most goals in the Champions League for the Reds.

Liverpool Champions League

These players scored their goals for Liverpool in the Champions League, rather than the European Cup. So, each of them have played for the club after 1992, when the competition rebranded.

You have five minutes to try name all 11.

The only clue provided is the number of goals each respective player scored in the Champions League for Liverpool.

(Just write the surnames of each player in the box below, rather than their full names, to save time).

Liverpool champions league

Good luck, and let us know how you get on.

If the quiz does not display below, just click here.


