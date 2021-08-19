Mauricio Pochettino speaks about when Lionel Messi will make his PSG debut

Pochettinho has spoken about when Lionel Messi could make his PSG debut.

Lionel Messi may be in the Paris St Germain squad for their Ligue 1 visit to Brest on Friday, PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino has said. But he remained tight-lipped on whether the six-times Ballon d’Or winner would finally make his debut.

The 34-year-old Messi is yet to feature for the French giants after joining them from Barcelona earlier this month and he was presented to the fans ahead of PSG’s 4-2 home win over Strasbourg on Saturday. If he does not feature this weekend, Messi is expected to make his debut on August 29 away to Reims.

Pochettino on when Lionel Messi could make his debut for PSG.

“We haven’t decided the squad yet and we will assess whether Messi can be a part of it,” Pochettino told a press conference when asked if his Argentine compatriot would be involved in the match against Brest.

“Everything is positive. There is a good atmosphere in the squad and he has settled in well and quickly. There is a very good feeling.

“As for when we might see Leo; it is his second day of training after a month since he played the last game at the Copa America.

“We will take it step-by-step, get to know each other and have him feel fit and comfortable so that he is able to make his debut when he is fully fit.” Messi had not trained for a month after steering Argentina to the Copa America title with a 1-0 win over rivals Brazil in the final. Having won 10 LaLiga and four Champions League titles during his 17-year career at Barcelona, Messi left them on a free transfer after the Catalan club’s president Joan Laporta said they could not register him due to La Liga’s salary cap rules. Pochettino on Kylian Mbappe.

Pochettino also suggested speculation that Kylian Mbappe might leave the club in the current transfer window amounted to nothing, with the France World Cup winner a target for Real Madrid, according to media reports.

“Mbappe is our player and I want him to be here this season,” said Pochettino.

“He has another year left on his contract. Even if he doesn’t renew it, he is still a PSG player and we are very pleased with him and from what I can understand, he is pleased with us.

“He is very calm and preparing well for tomorrow’s game.”

PSG can provisionally go three points clear at the top of the table if they beat Brest to make it three wins out of three at the start of their campaign to wrestle the league title back from last season’s champions Lille.

They are currently third on six points, behind leaders Angers and promoted Clermont Foot on goal difference.

(Reuters).

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Kylian Mbappe, Ligue 1, Lionel Messi, mauricio pochettino, Paris Saint Germain